Commissioner finds Quebec long-term care homes disorganized and without comprehensive strategy

A commissioner taking a first look at the shortcomings in the care and services provided to elderly residents that contributed to the sad death toll during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec concluded that there was disorganization and very limited access to complete information.

As of Sept. 1, COVID-19 has caused 11,288 deaths in Quebec. Many of the deaths occurred in the first wave, in 2020, particularly among seniors living in long-term care facilities.

In her preliminary report released Thursday, Health and Welfare Commissioner (HWC) Joanne Castonguay added that the evaluation of the quality of care and services received by seniors was done on a piecemeal basis and not on the basis of a common and comprehensive strategy.

In this regard, Castonguay explained that without a comprehensive view, it becomes difficult not only to highlight best practices and areas for improvement but also to hold care providers accountable for their actions.

As an example of the disorganization of care and services, she said that patients had to deal with multiple players who each had their own ways, guidelines and goals.

Castonguay pointed out that solutions, such as the creation of an integrated care offer for each patient, exist and has been reiterated many times by experts, committees and researchers.

It is now important to put them into practice on a large scale to deal with the aging population and its impacts, she said.

In August 2020, the Quebec government mandated the commissioner to evaluate the performance of the health and social services system with respect to seniors in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioner is also examining the role of public health.

The CSBE's final report is expected in December.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Aug. 2, 2021.