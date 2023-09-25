iHeartRadio
Common Front unions to continue protests in Quebec


image.jpg

Demonstrations of all kinds are multiplying in the Quebec public sector, both on the part of the Common Front and on the part of unions that are not part of it.

On Monday morning, workers who are members of the Common Front demonstrated in front of the offices of the Treasury Secretary in Quebec City against the Sept. 30 termination of the payment of several bonuses or amounts received by certain categories of workers.

These bonuses concern psychologists, nurses, specialized workers, medical secretaries and those who work with people in CHSLDs, for example.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which is not part of the common front and represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other care professionals, also held a "march for the health network" from 9 a.m. on Sunday to 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

nd early Monday morning, the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), which is not part of the common front and represents primary and secondary school teachers, unfurled a banner at the building of the Fédération des centres de services scolaires, the association representing employers.

For her part, Treasury Board chair Sonia LeBel said that "it is normal, in a negotiation, for the unions to use pressure tactics like today. That's their choice."

She was reacting to the Common Front demonstration that brought together several thousand people in Montreal on Saturday. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 25, 2023. 

