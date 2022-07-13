Common-law couples on the rise, Statistics Canada data show

A new tranche of census data shows Canadians are increasingly likely to live in common-law partnerships rather than officially tying the knot.

Statistics Canada released results today from the 2021 national census that show 23 per cent of couples who live together are unmarried.

The agency says that over the last 40 years, the number of common-law couples has increased by 447 per cent.

Over the same period, the number of married couples rose by just 26 per cent.

Statistics Canada says this country now has the highest proportion of common-law unions in the G7.

It says that's partially because of the union's popularity in Quebec, where 43 per cent of Canada's common-law couples live.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022