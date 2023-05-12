Communauto adding more than 800 new vehicles to fleet in Montreal, including 80 EVs

Montreal is getting a boost of hundreds of new car-sharing vehicles thanks to a new pilot project in collaboration with Communauto.

The car-sharing company is teaming up with the city to add 885 new cars and 90 new parking stations in 10 boroughs on the island.

The partnership will result in a total of 350 "station zones" and 3,700 Communauto vehicles in service across the city. Cars in station zones can be reserved up to a month in advance.

Of the 885 new cars being added, 710 are expected to be on the road by the summer.

The city said in a news release that it is launching the pilot project due "growing demand" for car-sharing services.

"Car-sharing services are on the rise in Montreal and we are delighted to accelerate their development throughout the city," said Sophie Mauzerolle, city councillor for Sainte-Marie and the official who is responsible for transportation and mobility on the executive committee, in the release.

"The increase in the number of Communauto cars and the arrival of 90 zone stations are excellent news for the growing number of users, who will be able to access cars more easily throughout Montreal. By improving the car-sharing service, we continue to encourage more Montrealers to choose this alternative to the car-solo, which is perfectly in line with our desire to diversify mobility options, decongest the city and decarbonize transportation."

The company announced it is also planning to add new models of cars to its fleet, including 80 new electric vehicles (EVs), for a total of 150 EVs in Montreal.

The city noted in the release that a survey showed 78 per cent of car-sharing users said they had sold or given up buying a car after signing up for Communauto.