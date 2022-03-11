Concert for peace in Ukraine coming to Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica

Ukrainian-Canadian pianist Serhiy Salov will be among those sending music throughout the Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal on March 22 as part of a concert for peace.

The Korwin-Szymanowski Family Foundation is organizing the concert with all proceeds going to the Folkowisko Association in Poland, which is currently providing humanitarian relief to victims of the war in Ukraine.

As a result of Russia's invasion and the ensuing war, more than two million refugees have fled the country, with one million of them now in Poland.

Polish-Canadian violinist Nadia Monczak is the artistic director of the concert that will feature the Agora Orchestra under the direction of maestro Nicolas Ellis.

Other peformers confirmed for the concert include Jean-Michel Blais (piano), Natalie Choquete (soprano), Steven Massicotte (piano), Marc-Antoine d'Aragon (baritone), Benjamin Deschamps (clarinet), Mariusz Monczak (violin) and Lorraine Gauthier (cello).

A news release for the event states the Folkowisko Association has been operating out of the Budomierz-Hruszow border crossing since the beginning of the war.

"The volunteers sort and distribute the items delivered to the warehouse in Cieszanów, serve hot meals, coordinate activities and provide necessary assistance," the release reads. "They also fill and send transport trucks to areas affected by the fighting."