iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Concordia University's public daycare lease to expire in July


CPE Concordia. FILE PHOTO

The daycare where many Concordia University staff and students drop their children off will not have a space in the fall of 2023.

CPE Concordia has offered full-time childcare to the university for up to 80 children since 1981 at the Grey Nuns Residence building.

The university confirmed that the lease will be stopped in July 2023 because the space is needed for "academic activities planned for space."

"We have been in touch with the director of the daycare for a year concerning this project and looked at a full range of options (temporary closure, move, etc) but none were feasible so it was agreed that the lease would be stopped next summer," said university spokesperson Vannina Maestracci.

The university does not own or operate the daycare.

CPE Concordia management was contacted by CTV News for comment on the situation, but did not respond as of this posting.

Maestracci said the university encouraged the daycare to communicate with parents throughout the discussions.

"We regret that there are no other possibilities to keep the daycare within Concordia premises," she said. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*