Concordia vs. McGill: Shrine Bowl fundraiser set to mark 35th edition this weekend

The Shrine Bowl, a fundraising football game to help fight children's diseases, is set to mark its 35th edition this weekend.

Players from the Concordia Univerity Stingers and the McGill University Redbirds visited the Shriners Hospital on Tuesday to meet with young patients who will benefit from the event.

The Shrine Bowl has raised about $1 million over the years and goes into research and equipment at the Montreal hospital.

