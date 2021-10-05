Conservative candidate requests recount in Trois-Rivieres where Bloc won by 92 votes

Canadian Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault announced Monday that there will be a judicial recount in the riding of Trois-Rivières.

According to a news release, after the votes were counted in Quebec's poetry capital, the difference between elected MP Bloc Québécois René Villemure and his Conservative opponent Yves Lévesque was 92 votes.

Lévesque requested the recount.

Trois-Rivières Superior Court Judge Jocelyn Geoffroy will preside over the recount and it will begin on Tuesday. The results will be announced on the Elections Canada website at the end of the process.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2021.