Conservative politicians float gas tax cut as Quebecers reel from sticker shock

image.jpg

Gas in the Montreal area has been above $2 a litre for more than a week now and politicians are calling for drastic action to help people deal with the costs.

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre visited Laval on Tuesday as part of his bid to because leader of the party.

In the long term, he wants to eliminate the carbon tax.

"But as an interim measure, the least we can do is help Canadians get through this crazy summer inflation by taking off the tax on gas," Poilievre said.

Quebec conservative leader Eric Duhaime is also calling for a break on provincial taxes passed before the end of this legislative session.

CTV News wrote both federal and provincial finance ministries, but did not receive a response by deadline.

Watch the video above for the full report.

