Construction holiday brings sizzle to Montreal as heat warning continues

If you are hitting the road for the start of this year's construction holiday, get ready to face some intense heat and humidity.

Heat warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Wednesday continue to be in effect and will likely hold throughout the weekend.

The daytime high on Friday is expected to flirt with the 30-degree Celsius mark, while humidex values will be in the mid-30s.

On Saturday and Sunday, Montrealers could see humidex values soar close to 40 once again.

The weekend could also be marked by possible thunderstorms.

There is a 40 per cent risk of storms in the Montreal area on Saturday and many areas are likely to see strong thunderstorms with high humidity on Sunday.

A cold front sweeping through on Sunday is expected to bring relief as of Monday.

Daytime highs for much of next week will be near seasonal.