iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Construction holiday brings sizzle to Montreal as heat warning continues

image.jpg

If you are hitting the road for the start of this year's construction holiday, get ready to face some intense heat and humidity.

Heat warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Wednesday continue to be in effect and will likely hold throughout the weekend.

The daytime high on Friday is expected to flirt with the 30-degree Celsius mark, while humidex values will be in the mid-30s.

On Saturday and Sunday, Montrealers could see humidex values soar close to 40 once again.

The weekend could also be marked by possible thunderstorms.

There is a 40 per cent risk of storms in the Montreal area on Saturday and many areas are likely to see strong thunderstorms with high humidity on Sunday.

A cold front sweeping through on Sunday is expected to bring relief as of Monday.

Daytime highs for much of next week will be near seasonal.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*