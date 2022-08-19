Construction work and special event in Vaudreuil-Dorion will cause multiple road closures

First, the good news: roadwork on the Metropolitan Highway (A-40) and Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (Highway 25) has been cancelled.

Now, the bad news: other roadwork will close other roads in and around Montreal.

Avoiding Highway 13 southbound between the Metropolitan and 520, and Highway 15 northbound between Candiac and La Prarie is advisable and there is a special event in Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend (Weekend to Conquer Cancer) which will close multiple roads.

WEEKEND TO CONQUER CANCER

The Jewish General Hospital's Weekend to Conquer Cancer will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Saturday's ride will begin at 8 a.m. at 400 Saint-Charles Ave., and be on routes noted in the following map. Avoiding the areas in question would be advisable if in a vehicle.

Sunday's walk will begin at the same place at 8 a.m., and follow the following routes:

LA FONTAINE TUNNEL/HIGHWAY 25

The Ministry of Transport said Thursday that work in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel / Highway 25 southbound, initially scheduled for the entire weekend, has been cancelled due to operational constraints.

However, Highway 25 South, including the tunnel will be closed between the Sherbrooke St. exit (5) and the Ile-Charron entrance from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at midnight to Sunday at noon, the following closure will be in effect;

Highway 13 South between Exit 6 (A-40) and Highway 520. One lane will be open in each direction on the northbound lane.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:

The highway 40 east and west ramps to Highway 13 south.

Overnight closures are also expected on Highway 13 between Exit 2 (Hickmore Street) and Highway 520 northbound from Friday at midnight to Saturday at 7 a.m. and southbound from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

HIGHWAY 15

On Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 6 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In Candiac and La Prairie, two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 15 North, between Exit 45 (Route-134 Taschereau Blvd., La Prairie) and Matte Blvd.

As a result, the following are default closures:

Starting at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the Salaberry St./ St. Joseph Blvd. and St. Henri St. entrances to Montcalm Blvd.

Exit 46 (Salaberry St.) and Exit 47 (Saint-Henri St.).

HIGHWAY 15 / SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal, one of three lanes on Highway 15 North, at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge and at Exit 58 (A-10 West, Montreal, downtown).

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

From Saturday at midnight to Sunday at noon, the following closure will be in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound between the Guy St. exit (3) and the Cathedrale and Notre Dame St. West entrance in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In Montreal (Ville-Marie district), on Viger Ave.:

Between Wolfe and Atateken streets, partial closure and maintenance of one lane to traffic, on Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Between Berri and Saint-Denis streets, the road will be completely closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), southbound Bridge St. will be closed between Wellington St. and the railway overpass (short distance) and traffic will flow in the opposite direction, one lane per direction, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Work cancelled

The complete closure of Highway 40 eastbound, between Exit 65 (A-520, Côte-de-Liesse traffic circle, R-117) and the Laurentides interchange, announced and scheduled from Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., has been cancelled due to operational constraints and postponed for the following weekend.

For more information, detours and other work, visit the Quebec511.info page.