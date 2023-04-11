iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Construction work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to continue until summer


image.jpg

Commuters who regularly use the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to contend with traffic congestion all springtime since work on the span is set to continue for several more weeks, Quebec's transport ministry announced on Tuesday.

Also, due to the reinforcement work taking place, an additional lane will be closed as a safety precaution "because the loads on the deficient girder must be reduced," a statement reads.

The Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge connects the Island of Montreal to Vaudreuil-Dorion and is used by 80,000 drivers daily.

The construction project began after existing cracks on a girder in December of 2022 progressed. There are plans to build a new bridge since the current hobbled structure dates back to 1965.

Acknowledging the additional traffic headaches to come, the ministry also emphasized that a fifth lane on the bridge will be reopened as soon as the structure can safely withstand the additional load.

LANE AND TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

  • two lanes in either direction will remain available at all times
  • temporary, dedicated lane on Highway 40 has been set up to reduce travel time for buses, taxis, emergency vehicles and carpools (two or more people on board) approaching the bridge

The ministry plans to spend $1.9 M to fund public transit options in 2023.

  • 24 departures on the Express A-40 line between Vaudreuil-Dorion and the Côte-Vertu metro station
  • 34 departures on routes 7 and 10 between Vaudreuil-Dorion, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Pointe-Claire
  • 22 departures on route 35 in the Île-Perrot sector

The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge was built in 1965. Prep work on the construction of a new bridge began in February 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*