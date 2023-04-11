Construction work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to continue until summer

Commuters who regularly use the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to contend with traffic congestion all springtime since work on the span is set to continue for several more weeks, Quebec's transport ministry announced on Tuesday.

Also, due to the reinforcement work taking place, an additional lane will be closed as a safety precaution "because the loads on the deficient girder must be reduced," a statement reads.

The Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge connects the Island of Montreal to Vaudreuil-Dorion and is used by 80,000 drivers daily.

The construction project began after existing cracks on a girder in December of 2022 progressed. There are plans to build a new bridge since the current hobbled structure dates back to 1965.

Acknowledging the additional traffic headaches to come, the ministry also emphasized that a fifth lane on the bridge will be reopened as soon as the structure can safely withstand the additional load.

LANE AND TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

two lanes in either direction will remain available at all times

temporary, dedicated lane on Highway 40 has been set up to reduce travel time for buses, taxis, emergency vehicles and carpools (two or more people on board) approaching the bridge

The ministry plans to spend $1.9 M to fund public transit options in 2023.

24 departures on the Express A-40 line between Vaudreuil-Dorion and the Côte-Vertu metro station

34 departures on routes 7 and 10 between Vaudreuil-Dorion, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Pointe-Claire

22 departures on route 35 in the Île-Perrot sector

