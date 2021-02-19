Construction work planned at the Saint-Pierre interchange and elsewhere in Montreal this weekend

Montreal road crews will be at the Saint-Pierre interchange in addition to several minor jobs throughout the region.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp to Route-138 West (exit 63) towards the Honore Mercier bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The 1st Ave. entrance for Route-138 West.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Kirkland, the Highway 40 West service road between Houde and Jean-Yves streets.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

On Highway 40 West at the Sainte-Marie Rd. exit (49).

REMINDERS

Until spring 2021, Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the Dorval roundabout between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances, as is Highway 520 between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout.

Also, the Dorval roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges. The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west movements, however, remain open.

On Pie-IX Bridge/Route-125 only one lane is open in each direction at all times until Feb. 22.

OPEN

In Pointe-Claire, the des Sources Blvd. entrance for Highway 20 West has been reopened to all vehicles without load restrictions since Wednesday.

For detours and more information visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.

All work is subject to change based on weather.