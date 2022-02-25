Construction work, snow leads to road closures in Greater Montreal

In a relatively light weekend of construction work and snowy weather, there will be three minor road closures in and around Montreal.

Those driving around the island should take note and alternate routes accordingly.

HIGHWAY 20 (DU SOUVENIR) AT COTEAU-DU-LAC

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., Highway 20 will be closed in both directions between the chemin Saint-Emmanual exit (19) eastbound and the Saint-Lazare/chemin Saint-Fereol exit (26) westbound.

ROBERT-BOURASSA BOULEVARD

The left lane of Robert-Bourassa Boulevard will be closed (one lane open) on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. heading downtown between Wellington and William streets.

All closures are subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled. For more details and detour routes, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.

HIGHWAY 15 NEAR LA PRARIE BASIN

With reduced visibility on the roads, Highway 15 was closed Friday in Brossard between Matte Blvd. Route 134 in Candiac as a precautionary measure. A detour is set up via Matte Blvd. and Route 134.

Rappel: En raison de la visibilité réduite, le MTQ procède à la fermeture préventive de l’autoroute 15 dans le secteur du bassin de La Prairie, entre le boulevard Matte à Brossard et la route 134 à Candiac. Détour via Matte et la route 134. pic.twitter.com/8GwbFv6ueN