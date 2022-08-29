iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Construction worker struck and killed by dump truck west of Montreal

A construction worker in his 30s was killed when a dumptruck backed up and hit him on Ile Perrot, police say.

A construction worker in his 30s was killed Monday when a dump truck transporting gravel backed up and hit him in Ile-Perrot, west of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers working out of the Vaudreuil East office were called to the scene at Aumais St. in Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile-Perrot around 11:30 a.m. and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

"The victim, a man in his 30s, was working on the active construction site at this location when for an unknown reason he was hit by a dump truck (gravel) that was backing up," the SQ said in a release.

The street in question is currently undergoing roadwork, and the collision was related to that work.

SQ investigations and collision reconstructionists will further determine how exactly the fatal collision occurred.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*