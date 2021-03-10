Consultations in Gaspe hope to avoid a repeat of 'hell' situation in 2020

The City of Gaspe is showing foresight by launching public consultations this week on the future uses of the region's beaches.

Throughout last summer, hordes of tourists descended on the region's beaches lacking in manners, according to local authorities.

Some holidaymakers occupied spaces that are not intended for camping, such as on the beaches themselves, leaving their waste behind, while threatening fragile ecosystems.

Some set up their tents in protected wetlands.

Gaspe MNA Meganne Perry Melancon demanded that the Surete du Quebec (SQ) dispatch a greater number of patrol officers to the scene in charge of cracking down on delinquent tourists.

She also asked for a budget to be released by the CAQ Quebec government to allow the most affected Gaspe municipalities to hire security guards responsible for ensuring compliance with regulations.

For his part, Gaspe Mayor Daniel Cote described the situation as hell.

Cote affirms that the behaviour of the summer of 2020 should not occur again this year.

He announced that discussions are underway with the government for legal powers to be transferred.

Cote is inviting citizens to fill out a questionnaire whose answers to be provided by March 21 will help the city to orient its action priorities to better regulate and supervise the different uses of the seven beaches in the municipality.

The City of Gaspe has mandated the Gaspesie ZIP Committee to conduct consultations aimed at gathering the opinions of residents and beach users.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.