Consultations on Saint-Pierre interchange project underway

image.jpg

The rebuilding of the Turcot Interchange is now complete, so Quebec is setting its sight on its next construction project: the Saint-Pierre interchange.

It was built in the mid-1960s and it's starting to show its age, with 81,000 vehicles passing through it every day.

Members of the Ministry of Transport were in Ville Saint-Pierre Wednesday evening for consultations with Lachine residents about the project.

Watch the video above for the full report from CTV News Montreal's Stephane Giroux.

