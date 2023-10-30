Convicted fraudster arrested again by Montreal police on sex-assault, fraud charges

A 72-year-old man who once defrauded multiple women out of nearly $200,000 has been arrested again by Montreal police, this time for sexual assault, sexual harassment, fraud and robbery charges.

Montreal police announced on Monday that Mario Thouin was arrested on Oct. 12 and that investigators believe there could be other victims who have not come forward.

Police allege the accused targeted his victims in public places and, after gaining their trust, extorted money from them using deceitful means. He allegedly told the victims he would pay them back, but never did.

He is described as a Caucasian man who speaks French, measuring six feet tall, weighing 249 pounds, and has brown eyes.

In July 2012, when Thouin was 61, he pleaded guilty to defrauding five women between the ages of 61 to 73 of a total of $196,000 after replying to classified personal ads in the Bel Age magazine.

Montreal police are asking anyone who is a victim of the accused in the 2023 case to contact them by going to a police station or by calling 911. Anonymous reports can be made by calling 514-393-1133.