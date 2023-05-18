Convicted killer who escaped Quebec federal prison in 2019 captured in Montreal
An escaped convicted murderer on the most wanted list was captured by Montreal police on Monday, according to a news release from Correctional Services Canada (CSC).
Inmate Denis Begin had been at large after the then-58-year-old broke out of his minimum security unit at the Federal Training Centre on Feb. 15, 2019.
Begin had been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.
Officials said he has also served two sentences for conspiracy to commit a criminal act.
CSC has investigated the circumstances surrounding Begin's escape, the release said.