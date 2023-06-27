iHeartRadio
Convicted sex offender at large, being sought by Montreal police


Sex offender Mario Charette, 62, is unlawfully at large, according to Montreal police. (Source: Montreal police)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted sex offender who they say is unlawfully at large.

Mario Charette, 62, "breached the terms of his long-term supervision order," police said in a news release.

He could be in Quebec or elsewhere in Canada.

Charette is described as a white male who speaks French. He is approximately five feet four inches tall, weighs 196 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Montreal police's sexual assault section at 514-280-8502 or file an anonymous tip by calling Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

Police say rewards of up to $3,000 can be awarded for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in certain cases.

