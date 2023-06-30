iHeartRadio
Convicted sex offender sought by Montreal police arrested


Sex offender Mario Charette, 62, is unlawfully at large, according to Montreal police. (Source: Montreal police)

Convicted sex offender Mario Charette, who Montreal police (SPVM) reported as unlawfully at large earlier this week, has been arrested.

The 62-year-old was the subject of a wanted notice issued by police on Tuesday, who said he failed to comply with a long-term supervision order.

"Thanks to a tip from the public, the suspect was apprehended today in Mont-Laurier by partners of the Sûreté du Québec," reads an SPVM press release.

He is scheduled to appear at the Mont-Laurier courthouse on Friday.

