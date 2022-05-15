Convoy of school buses headed to Quebec City protested inadequate financing

Almost 100 school buses made a yellow line on Highway 40 as drivers and owners of school bus companies headed to the National Assembly in Quebec City with demands for better financing of school bus transportation.

"I'm driving the bus out here for my employees and me too because the situation is attenable," said Autobus Beaconsfield owner Andrew Jones.

The highlighted how rising fuel costs in the province, in addition to other inflation-related stresses, have made operating a school bus company extremely difficult.

Quebec truckers also protested soaring fuel costs on Monday.

The CSN union spearheaded Saturday's protest and say bus drivers' pay needs to be increased immediately.

"Their pay is too low," said CSN president Caroline Senneville. "Salaries are low, the hours are cut, (and) you work very early in the morning and guess what happens? What we've been saying for years. Now there's a shortage of bus drivers."

The Parti Quebecois came out this week in support of school bus drivers and service providers, asking the Ministry of Education to shell out more funds to stop disruptions in Quebec's school transportation system.

Bus routes in the province continue to be cancelled due to lack of resources. The Centre de services des Samares in Lanaudiere, for example, has cancelled between 2,000 and 3,000 routes since September.

"They've been cut down because they can't find any drivers," said Senneville.

Jones said that at over $2.50-per-litre for diesel owners are struggling to stay in the black, let alone give drivers the wages they have been asking for.

Contracts for school bus companies are up June 30.

"The drivers are spearheading this movement and, for the first time, owners and drivers are working hand-in-hand," said Jones.

The bus drivers unions say that the lack of bus drivers will cause many Quebec students' education at risk.

"Half a million kids need school buses to go to school every day," said Senneville. "The right to an education for these children comes from a good service in bus driving."