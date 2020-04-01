Cooper the puppy goes viral with 'The Pets Will Thrive' COVID-19 pandemic anthem

Comedian Chantal Desjardins was going stir crazy in isolation with her fiancé and pets and decided to use an app on her phone and have some fun with Cooper, her 7-week-old mini-bernedoodle.

"He pees, poops and sleeps. I said to my fiancé...but can he sing? I was mostly joking, but then rediscovered this app I had on my phone," said Desjardins. "Before I knew it, I had an entire corona song written from a dogs perspective (wine played a big role in the writing of the song)."

She posted a video of Cooper singing a version of Gloria Gaynor’s iconic and very topical anthem “I Will Survive” in a high-pitched voice but with the lyrics updated to reflect the current situation.

“At first I was afraid, I was petrified,” Cooper sings. “I didn’t get why mom was suddenly always inside… There’s no more barking at the mailman, what’s a dog supposed to do for fun?”

“The Pets Will Thrive” went viral and has been shared almost 40,000 times with 6,000 comments on Facebook alone.

“I didn’t know this was going to get 350,000 views,” said Desjardins. “I was just doing it because I was bored and it took off… How is this 7-week-old puppy more famous than I’ll ever be. I guess I should ride his coattails while I’m picking up his poop.”

The app had sat on her phone for several years until she finally decided to use it while Cooper stared at her begging for attention.

"I just kind of got inspiration because this puppy was staring at me and I thought: 'How would it be if this puppy sang a song?'" said Desjardins. "And also I'm super bored."

The video has now been viewed over a million times.

“We played fetch for seven hours in the backyard in the sun,” Cooper sings. “I don’t know what a pandemic is, but it sure is good for me!"