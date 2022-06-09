Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her

When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.

But in the weeks since, nine-year-old Zoe has made a full recovery. She's now living happily with her new owner -- one of the police officers who saved her life.

"We could not have expected a better outcome. The animal's doing great," said Félix Tremblay, general director of the Quebec SPA. "The officer who adopted the animal seems to be very pleased."

The adopter in question, who is with the Quebec City police service (SPVQ), prefers to remain anonymous.

"[They want] the focus to be on the little dog who survived," explained SPVQ spokesperson Marie-Pier Rivard.

Zoe's new owner was among the officers who brought her to safety after the stabbing on May 17.

"[The dog] had a temperament -- gentle, affectionate, trusting of those who intervened with her -- that was out of the ordinary, despite the atrocities she had just suffered. It was for these reasons that the police officer was touched by the little dog," said Rivard.

'WE'VE NEVER SEEN A SITUATION LIKE THIS'

According to Tremblay, Zoe was in a "state of shock" when she first came through the doors. She had numerous lacerations and had entered a hypothermic state.

The pup was put under constant surveillance, travelling between the shelter and the animal hospital for treatment.

"Our main concern was, have the vital organs been affected? At the end of the first day, the red blood cell count seemed to be going down, which would tend to indicate hemorrhage. And so we had to send the the the dog back to the vet hospital," explained Tremblay.

"We've never seen a situation like this."

But after a cocktail of fluids and antibiotics, lots of rest, and plenty of love from shelter staff, Zoe was soon back on her feet.

"The employees are just over the moon," said Tremblay. "It is an affectionate dog, a very friendly animal."

"I don't think it's exaggerated to say that the person who adopted and took care of the animal saved its life."

A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the dog's stabbing and is facing animal cruelty charges.

The SPVQ did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News.