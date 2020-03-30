Cops and firefighters light up the night at Quebec hospital in tribute to staff fighting COVID-19

Fire trucks and police cruisers lined St. Thomas Rd. in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. Monday night with sirens blaring and lights flashing as firefighters and police officers stood and applauded the health-care professionals at the Suroit Regional Hospital fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of trucks and cars lit up the night around 8:30 p.m., as nurses and doctors exited the building to wave and take videos with their phones of those paying tribute to their work.

As firefighters and police officers applauded for around 10 minutes outside of their vehicles, residents and other staff inside the establishment waved from windows above.

Dozens of Montreal police officers sounded their sirens and flashed their lights Sunday night to thank medical staff for their work. The police cars lined up in front of the CHUM superhospital site for the display.