Cops arrest two boys, 14 and 16, driving down Montreal highway after gunshots fired

Two teenage boys, age 14 and 16, were arrested Wednesday evening in connection with gunshots that were fired near the Town of Mount Royal.

Provincial police found the boys driving down Highway 40 in Anjou, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Several police forces mobilized to look for suspects after gunshots were heard around 5:30 p.m. on Pare St. near Devonshire Rd. It's in an area near Royalmount Ave. that's bordered by two highways.

Police found shell casings and impact from a bullet on a local business, a car dealership, Brabant said. But there doesn't appear to be anyone injured.

Provincial police searched for a particular vehicle and intercepted it on the 40 near the exit for De Tricentaire Blvd., he said.

They found the two teens inside, as well as a gun. Both boys were arrested and put in detention for minors, where they will be questioned later.

Police are also analyzing the gun found in the car and will compare it with the bullet hole at the car dealership to see if it was used, Brabant said. He couldn't say Wednesday if the gun was legally registered or not.

SECOND DAY WITH GUNSHOTS REPORTED

The incident happened a day after gunshots were reported in Petite-Patrie, on St. Dominique St. near St. Zotique St., and again, shell casings but no victims were found.

That incident took place right across from an elementary school in the early afternoon.

Brabant said there's no sign yet the two incidents are connected, but the "investigators are going to look at it" to be sure there's no link.

After the St. Dominique gunshots, a 47-year-old man was arrested and will face charges, Brabant said, but he's not charged with firing the shots: he will face counts of possession of a non-authorized firearm, breach of conditions, and drug possession.