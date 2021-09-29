Cora teams up with St-Hubert to sell breakfast products in grocery stores

Canada's largest breakfast restaurant chain will begin selling branded foods in grocery stores next year.

Best Brands, the retail division of Groupe St-Hubert, has partnered with Cora Franchises to offer Cora branded breakfast products in grocery stores.

St-Hubert Group President Richard Scofield said his company has well-established expertise in the development, production, distribution and marketing of grocery store food products.

Cora President Nicholas Tsouflidis said it was important to partner with a food distribution network that has a strong presence across the country, such as Best Brands.

The breakfast chain's founder, Cora Tsouflidou, says the arrival of the new products at retailers is part of her chain's mission to promote the importance of breakfast.

Cora has more than 100 restaurants across Canada.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 29, 2021.