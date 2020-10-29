Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Quebec with 1,030 new cases reported in past 24 hours

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec public health authorities reported Thursday that 1,030 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of cases in the province to 103,844 since the start of the pandemic.

Since Wednesday, Quebec reports that eight people have died due to the disease, in addition to 14 who died between Oct. 22 and Oct. 27, one who died before Oct. 22 and two deaths that occurred at an unknown date.

Nine people are reported to have died in the Quebec City region (299 total deaths), five in Montreal (3,526 total), three in Chaudiere-Appalaches (68 total) and Monteregie (702 total), two in the Gaspesie-Magdalen Islands (26 total) and the Laurentians (302 total), and one in Laval (710 total),

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,214 people have died due to the disease in the province.

Montreal's positive cases increased by 245 Thursday (41,894 total), followed by Monteregie with 151 new cases (15,203 total), Lanaudiere with 130 new cases (7,096 total) and the Quebec City region with 119 new cases (8,631 total).

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 17 Thursday, and there are now 509 people receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals. Of those, 78 are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of 11.

The Institude of Public Health reports that 804 more people have recovered from the disease and that total is now 88,442.

Health-care professionals analyzed 27,370 samples Oct. 27. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).