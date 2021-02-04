Coronavirus cases in Quebec increase by 1,093, as vaccinations ramp up

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec reported Thursday that 1,093 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the province since the start of the pandemic to 266,672.

The number of new cases is below the seven-day average, which is now 1,139 new cases per day.

Of those who tested positive, 243,769 are reported to have recoverred from the novel coronavirus, 1,077 more than on Wednesday.

The province also reported that 42 more people have died due to the disease including 15 in the past 24 hours, 16 between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, 10 before Jan. 28, and one death at an unknown date.

Since the start of the pandemic, 9,941 people have died in Quebec due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations in the province continue to drop with the province reporting that 36 fewer people are receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for a total of 1,070. Of those, 175 patients are being treated in the intensive care ward, a decrease of two.

VACCINES AND SAMPLES

On Wednesday, the province reported administering 2,300 vaccines, which is significatnly more than the 590 doses administered Tuesday.

A total of 243,955 doses of vaccine have now been given out in the province.

On Feb. 2, health-care professionals analyzed 31,095 samples (Quebec releases its sampling data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal reported the highest increase in new cases with 532 more reported on the island (96,425 total). Monteregie (190 new, 38,779 total) and Laval (112 new, 22,548 total) also reported a high number of new cases.

Twelve deaths were reported in Monteregie (1,371 total); 11 in Montreal (4,351 total); six in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (469 total); three in the Eastern Townships (282 total), and Laval (845 total), and two deaths were reportedin Quebec City (940 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (266 total), and the Laurentians (448 total).

One death was reported in Outaouais (154 total).

This is a developing story and will be updated.