Coronavirus cases in Quebec rise by 1,470, 30 more deaths

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec continues to stay near the highest they've been since the pandemic began, with authorities reporting 1,470 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now 146,532.

Quebec also reported that 30 more people have died due to the disease with 12 deaths occurring in the past 24 hours, 12 between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1, and six before Nov. 26.

Since the pandemic began, 7,155 people have died due to COVID-19.

Health-care professionals concerned with the alarming rise in hospitalizations got better news on Thursday with authorities reporting that three fewer people are receiving care in the province's hospitals compared to Wednesday. There are now 737 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, including 99 who are in the intensive care ward, the same number as 24 hours ago.

Quebec reports that 34,136 samples were analyzed Dec. 1. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).