Coronavirus in Quebec: 1,345 new cases, 28 more deaths

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported another 1,345 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 147,877. Of them, 13,142 are active.

The seven-day average for new cases in Quebec now stands at 1,388 per day.

The province also reported 28 more deaths linked to the disease, including five from the past 24 hours, 20 between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, two from before Nov. 27 and one at one from an unknown date. Since the pandemic began, 7,183 people in Quebec have died from COVID-19.

Montreal reported the most cases in Quebec on Friday, with 453 (total 52,674), followed by Quebec City, with 129 (total 12,379), Lanaudiere, with 116 (total 11,735), the Eastern Townships, with 114 (total 5,075), and Monteregie, with 111 (total 20,745).

Of the latest deaths, seven were reported in Monteregie (890 total); six in Quebec City (465 total); five in Montreal (3,654 total); four in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (139 total) and two in the Eastern Townships (70 total). One death was also reported in each of the following areas: Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (274 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (139 total), Lanaudiere (334 total), and the Laurentians (339 total).

Hospitalizations increased by 24 from Thursday to Friday and there are now 761 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 97 are in the intensive care ward, which is two fewer than the number reported on Thursday.

Another 1,370 people were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 127,549.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 35,111 COVID-19 samples on Dec. 2 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).