Coronavirus in Quebec increases with 1,620 new cases, 25 new deaths

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal 

MONTREAL — As the first shipments of the  Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in the province, Quebec reported Monday that 1,620 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday bringing the total number of positive cases in the province to 165,535 since the start of the pandemic.

The number is over 100 fewer than the seven-day average number of new cases, which is 1,766.

During the same 24-hour period, Quebec reports that six people died in addition to 17 who died between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12, and two who died before Dec. 7.

With the 25 new deaths, the total number of people who have died due to the disease in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 7,533.

The province reported that 10 more people are in Quebec hospitals receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus, for a total of 890. Of those, 122 are in the intensive care ward, one fewer than on Sunday.

Health-care professionals analyzed 30,487 samples Dec. 12. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily update).

