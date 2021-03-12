Coronavirus vaccinations in Quebec shoot up to 28,910 in a single day

MONTREAL — The number of vaccinations administered in Quebec rose by over 10,000 from Thursday to Friday.

The province announced that health-care workers administered 28,910 doses of vaccine Friday, which is 10,251 more than the 18,659 on Thursday.

The total number of vaccinations administered in the province is now 648,663, which is 7.6 per cent of the population.

Quebec reported Friday that 753 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province bringing the total number of infections to 296,143 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 278,489 people are reported to have recovered from the novel coronavirus, which is 751 more than on Thursday.

The seven-day average for daily cases increase is now 710, and the Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting there are 7,128 active COVID-19 cases in the province, six fewer than 24 hours ago.

The total number of deaths due to the virus increased by eight and is now 10,526. Of those deaths, three occurred in the past 24 hours, five occurred between March 5 and March 10, and one occurred before March 5.

The number of hospitalizations dropped Friday with the province reporting 13 fewer COVID-19 patients than there were 24 hours ago for a total of 550. Of those, 106 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of five.

On March 10, a total of 31,434 samples were analyzed. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal reported almost half of the new cases in Quebec with 341 new (109,693 total). Other notable increases were reported in Laval (96 new, 25,600 total), Monteregie (76 new, 42,551 total) and the Laurentians (70 new, 16,961 total).

Four deaths were reported in the Laurentians (479 total), three in the Eastern Townships (314 total), and one in Monteregie (1,493 total).