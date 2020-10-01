iHeartRadio
Coroner confirms identity of Quebec man who drowned while fleeing police

Surete du Quebec

The coroner's office has confirmed the identity of the man who drowned while trying to flee police early Sunday morning in Amos, Abitibi.

Dany Leduc is 32-year-old man from Amos.

At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Quebec provincial police received a call from a merchant in Amos, who reported an individual damaging his business with an iron bar.

Police officers at the scene attempted to arrest the individual who immediately fled on foot.

During the chase, the man threw himself into the Harricana River.

According to the police’s version of events, the officers tried unsuccessfully to rescue Leduc. His body was recovered in the early evening, on Sunday.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) is continuing its investigation to try to determine the exact circumstances of Leduc’s death.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.

