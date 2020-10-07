Coroner Gehane Kamel appointed to conduct inquiry into Joyce Echaquan's death

Coroner Gehane Kamel, will lead the public inquiry for the coroner's office into the death of Joyce Echaquan.

The Francois Legault government announced Saturday that a coroner's investigation would be launched.

Echaquan, 37, died on Sept. 28 at the Joliette Hospital, after suffering degrading insults from two employees. Shortly before her death, the Atikamekw mother filmed herself from her hospital bed when a nurse and orderly can be heard taunting her.

Chief Coroner of Quebec Pascale Descary said Wednesday that she appointed Kamel, a lawyer, to conduct this inquest.

"It is appropriate for Ms. Kamel to chair this investigation since she is also responsible for the Committee on Mortality in Native and Inuit Communities, a multi-party committee recently set up by the Coroner's Office," explained Descary.

Dave Kimpton will serve as counsel on the case and be seconded by Julie Roberge.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.