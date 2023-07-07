iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Coroner identifies second victim in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean landslide


image.jpg

The Quebec coroner's office is confirming the identity of the woman killed in a landslide in the province's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region last weekend.

Pascale Racine, 44, was one of two people who died last Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, Que., about 260 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Earlier in the week, authorities identified the other victim killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding as 48-year-old Pascal Héon.

Police divers found the two bodies on Tuesday evening.

A provincial engineer told a briefing the victims were trying to clear debris from a small landslide off a road when a larger landslide hit. A man who was with them managed to cling to a tree and was rescued.

More than 50 residents of the town were forced to leave their homes after the storm dumped 130 millimetres of rain in the space of two hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*