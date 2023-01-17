Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal man's jail death

Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of a 21-year-old man last month after he was seriously injured at Montreal's Bordeaux jail.

Nicous D'Andre Spring was unlawfully held at the detention centre when guards fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice following an altercation on Dec. 24. He was pronounced dead in hospital the following day.

Chief coroner Pascale Descary issued the order Tuesday. Coroner Julie-Kim Godin has been appointed by Descary to preside over the inquiry, assisted by a prosecutor who will be appointed shortly.

A judge had ordered Spring released from the detention centre the day before, but he and two other inmates were still in custody when the altercation occurred.



Arrested by Montreal police on Dec. 20, Spring appeared in court on Dec. 23 on charges of assaulting a peace officer, criminal harassment and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was also facing two counts of breach of a condition of release. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Quebec's public safety ministry, which is responsible for provincial detention centres, confirmed last month that Spring was illegally detained, since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.

For unknown reasons, Spring was still detained on Dec. 24. During that afternoon, he was involved in an altercation with other detainees. While correctional officers moved him to another location, Spring tried to bite and spit on the guards, according to the head of the union representing Quebec correctional officers.



Mathieu Lavoie, president of the Syndicat des agents de la paix en services correctionnels du Québec, said a correctional officer put a "spit hood" on him. A supervisor then apparently ordered agents to pepper spray him while he was still wearing the head covering.

The ministry said he lost consciousness during the procedure. He was sent to hospital in an ambulance and succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Quebec provincial police are conducting a criminal investigation into Spring’s death, and management of Bordeaux jail is undergoing an administrative investigation.

Non-profit lobbying organization The Red Coalition has been advocating for an independent coroner's inquiry and the release of any relevant detention centre video footage to the family if it exists.



Reacting to the news, Red Coalition co-founder Joel DeBellefeuille said the group applauded the chief coroner's decision. to carry out an inquiry.

The details of the public inquiry and the dates of the hearings will be communicated at a later date, a news release said.

With files from The Canadian Press.