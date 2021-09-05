Coroner's inquest into Herron long-term care facility to begin Tuesday

It's been nearly 18 months since the horrific conditions inside a Dorval long-term care facility were first discovered.

Just three staff members at the CHSLD Herron were left to care for 133 residents as COVID-19 ripped through the building in the spring of 2020.

"I try to avoid saying it couldn't get worse because I don't want to jinx anything," says Peter Wheeland, whose parents were both residents at Herron.

Wheeland's father was eventually transferred out of the facility, but later died of COVID-19.

His mother, he says, was severely neglected.

"She has a catheter, so the urine bag had basically burst and was spread out all over the floor. No one had brought her breakfast. At lunch, her neighbour across the hall brought her a breakfast tray that had been left out across the hall," Wheeland says.

A coroner's inquest that was supposed to start back in February was suspended while a criminal investigation took place.

Last week, the crown announced that no charges would be laid, so the coroner's inquest can now restart on Tuesday.

Patrick Martin-Menard is a lawyer representing some of the families at Herron.

"I think there is much to be learned from hearing from these witnesses," he says.

He hopes the inquest leads to an overhaul of the private long-term care system.

"One of the cracks that CHSLD Herron has exposed in the situation [...] is the significant gaping holes in oversite and control," says Martin-Menard.

Peter Wheeland says, with Quebec's ageing population, now is the time to act — to fix what he calls the province's "fragile" long-term care system.

"Let's take all the warnings that we got from COVID and make sure we have a system that can take care of our seniors," he says.

For Wheeland, the inquest is the start of that process, even if it brings up terrible memories.

"I want to know the truth about what was going on in that building even though it's going to be difficult to live or relive, and I think a lot of the family members feel the same way."

The West Island health authority says it intends to cooperate with the inquest.

Representatives of CHSLD Herron's former owners did not return CTV's request for comment.