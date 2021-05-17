Coroner's inquest into Joyce Echaquan's death to hear from nurses

Nurses and doctors from the Joliette hospital where Joyce Echaquan died are scheduled to testify Monday at the coroner's public inquiry.

The Indigenous mother was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 26, 2020, with stomach pains and died two days later after being subjected to insults by two staff members, captured by Echaquan on video.

Shortly before her death, the 37-year-old woman had filmed herself from her hospital bed with her cell phone.

The video, in which Echaquan is seen agitated and in pain, and in which two women can be heard insulting her and swearing at her, circulated widely on social media and set off a wave of shock and outrage.

Coroner Gehane Kamel was charged with investigating the cause of death of the mother of seven children, as well as the circumstances of her death. The treatment she received from the hospital employees is part of it, she said Thursday. At the end of her investigation, Kamel will make recommendations so that no one else dies under the same circumstances.

Public hearings began last Thursday and are scheduled to continue until June 2.

Last week, Kamel listened to emotional testimonies by Echaquan's family members about what she went through and what she meant to them.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 17, 2021.

