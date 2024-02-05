iHeartRadio
Coroner's inquest to be held in spring for Innu man who froze to death in Montreal


Raphael Andre froze to death overnight on Saturday just steps from a downtown Montreal shelter closed for curfew. (Photo: Facebook)

A coroner's inquest will begin in May into the death of a homeless man who froze while trying to find a warm place to sleep at night in Montreal.

On Jan. 17, 2021, Raphael André's body was found in a portable toilet near the Parc Avenue drop-in centre where the 51-year-old Innu man had been seeking shelter but was forced out due to COVID-19 public health restrictions in place at the time.  

Coroner Stéphanie Gamache will oversee the public hearings from May 13 to 24 and from June 3 to 14 at the Longueuil courthouse. 

"The hearings will allow any person of interest to express themselves regarding the circumstances of this death in order to analyze all the contributing factors, with a view to proposing possible solutions for better protection of human life," the coroner's office said Monday in a news release.

André's death made headlines across the country as people demanded better resources for homeless people during the pandemic. In the days after his death, a light display adorned the exterior of the Open Door shelter in his memory.

