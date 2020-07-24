Coroner Sophie Regniere appointed to investigate Romy, Norah and Martin Carpentier's deaths

Coroner and lawyer Sophie Regniere has been appointed to shed light on the events that led to the tragic deaths of Romy, Norah and Martin Carpentier, which occurred about two weeks ago in Saint-Apollinaire, west of Levis near Quebec City.

The bodies of the two children aged six and 11 were found in a wooded area on July 11; their father, Martin Carpentier's body, was located at the beginning of this week in the same region.

The Coroner's Office issued a news release Friday saying that the aim of the Regniere's investigation will not be to lead to a trial, but hopes to provide answers on the elements that led to the deaths, with the goal of preventing future tragedies. Coroners systematically intervene when a death occurs in violent circumstances.

The investigation will also seek to determine as precisely as possible the date and place of death as well as the probable causes and circumstances. To this end, the coroner will collaborate with several partners and experts, as well as the police officers whose criminal investigation has concluded.

Regniere's investigation process, the release said, will be confidential until her final report is unveiled and will be public. The average time between the time the coroner is notified of a death and the publication of the report is currently 11 months.

The Coroner's Office added that certain facts stated during the Surete du Quebec (SQ) news conference on July 22 on Romy, Norah and Martin Carpentier's death, including the estimated date of their deaths, are based on preliminary analyses and that they could be reviewed based on the elements brought to light during the coroner's investigation.