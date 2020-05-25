Coroner suggests more training for police after examining murder of Quebec woman

Huard-Boudreault, 18, was killed on March 22 in Mont-Saint-Hilaire by her ex-boyfriend, 24, who pleaded guilty to second degree murder in May 2019. Anthony Pratte-Lops was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 18 years.

A few days before the murder, Huard-Boudreault had ended her relationship with Pratte-Lops and left the apartment they shared. He then became controlling, possessive and jealous towards her.

According to the coroner’s report, the woman showed up to a police station to ask how to go about picking up her belongings from the apartment and if a police officer could accompany her. They refused. When she did go back, she was fatally stabbed.

The circumstances surrounding the death had raised questions about how the police work when it comes to domestic violence cases.

When Huard-Boudreault went to the station, she wasn’t looking to file a complaint.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.