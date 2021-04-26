Corporate vaccination operation begins Monday at CAE in Montreal

The in-house vaccination program announced by the Quebec government last month got underway Monday with the opening of the first site at CAE's head office in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

At the site, CAE employees, their families and surrounding residents will be able to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company said in a news release it has committed to vaccinating a minimum of 15,000 to 25,000 Quebecers from April to August.

Quebec had announced its intention to have between 20 and 50 such hubs set up between May and June. A total of 23 have been announced so far.

CAE's senior vice-president Hélène V. Gagnon confirmed to The Canadian Press that the operation begins Monday with doses of the vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca.

"Appointments have been opened for eligible CAE employees and their families as well as employees and families of our partner companies," she said by email.

CAE received 250 doses from CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal for its first week of operation. The company says it can vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day, seven days a week.

We're excited about getting more doses quickly," she added, assuring that the order of priority established by public health will be respected.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021. With reporting from CTV News Montreal