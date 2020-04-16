Cote-des-Neiges-NDG borough to set up 'public health corridors' on some busy streets

The Cote-des-Neiges-NDG borough says it's taking steps to make pedestrians feel safer on some busy streets.

Starting on Friday, it'll begin setting up 'public health corridors' along three of its main arteries.

In a statement, the borough says it'll set up bollards on busy stretches of three streets — Monkland Ave., between Girouard and Draper Aves.; Cote des Neiges Rd., between Queen Mary Rd. and Jean-Brillant St.; and Queen Mary Rd., between Westbury and Clanranald Aves.

All of those streets have essential businesses — including supermarkets, drug stores, and SAQ and SQDC outlets — which often draw long, socially-distanced lineups.

The dividers will go up to make sure pedestrians can stay far enough away from those in line.

Meanwhile, the borough says some parking spaces will have to be temporarily eliminated, and some bus stops will have to be moved.