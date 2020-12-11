Cote-des-Neiges pediatric centre gives immigrant children struggling with isolation a place to thrive

Community groups in Cote-des-Neiges admit that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a devastating impact on families, but not only because of the disease itself.

In a Montreal borough with a high population of immigrants, many people have few resources.

"You have immigration issues, housing problems, you could have access to benefits and services and for families, it's a big difficulty when they come to a new country," said pediatric centre manager Vedrana Petrovic.

The Social Pediatric Centre (Foundation Dr. Julien) on Kent St. looks after 770 local children caught in the whirlwind of a new life in a new country.

Gilles Julien is a 75-year-old doctor with a clinic in the building and he has dedicated his life to looking after children with learning or behavioural problems.

2020 has been hard.

"The kids were anxious the parents were anxious, since confinement they became depressed they couldn't do sports, they couldn't go out most of the time, they didn't have school, they didn't have the security network they used to get and also the guidance they used to get from the teachers from friends and neighbours," said Julien.

In one class with children between four and seven years old, kids take part in activities that stimulate them in a reassuring environment, an escape from isolation.

"They were not interested in schoolwork, discussions with friends, they were at home most of the time," said Julien.

The Pediatric centre was deemed an essential service this spring allowing for its activities to continue.

Workers say it forced them to get creative with the kids.

"The children are very resilient," said special educator Antoine Charf. "They pressed the pause button and they're keeping their hopes up."

Dr. Julien's Social Pediatre Centres are slowly spreading to many communities in Quebec with the goal of making sure no child falls through the cracks.