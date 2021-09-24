Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein to seek third term

Mitchell Brownstein says he plans to run again for mayor of Côte Saint-Luc.

Brownstein announced on Thursday he will seek a third mandate in the Nov. 7 election.

Brownstein was first elected to the city council in 1990 and was acclaimed as mayor in 2016 after Anthony Housefather was elected as member of parliament for Mount Royal.

Mitchell said he is proud of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The western Montreal city has one of the highest percentages of seniors in the province, and the area was hard hit early on.

“We were the first city to mandate masks in public spaces in Canada and are leaders in providing COVID- safe programming,” he said. “Regrettably, this pandemic is far from over. I know that I am best placed to lead this city through this period. I pledge to continue to respond to the needs of our residents as I have throughout all of my years on council.”

Côte Saint-Luc city councillor David Tordjman has announced he will run against Brownstein for job.