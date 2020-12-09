Cote-Saint-Luc to Montreal: pick up the pace on Cavendish Boulevard extension

After over 50 years, the City of Cote-St-Luc is urging Montreal to get the ball rolling on the expansion of Cavendish Blvd.

“The cities, towns, and boroughs with an interest in the Cavendish extension have reached a consensus on this road project,” Cote St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said in a statement.

“The next step is for Montreal to send the project to the (provincial environmental hearings bureau) for review, as was announced a year ago.”

Assistant manager for the City of Montreal Isabelle Cadrin gave “hope,” according to the release, to proponents of the long-awaited link between Cote St-Luc and the borough of Saint-Laurent at a December 3, 2019 meeting. At that time she said the project would be submitted for review to the provincial hearings bureau, or BAPE, in 2020.

With the year nearly at an end, the mayor of Cote-Saint-Luc is now calling for the extension to be submitted for review no later than next May.

The Cavendish extension project was first discussed in the 1960s, but it has hit continual snags and has never really gotten off the ground.

The connection would link the two sides of Cavendish Blvd. in Cote-Saint-Luc and Saint-Laurent through the 1.3 km of private rail yards separating them.

The current version of the project, which could potentially include a dedicated bus lane and a tramway connected to the metro at Namur Station, is supported by the borough mayors of Saint-Laurent and Cote-des-Neiges–NDG as well as the leaders of the demerged municipalities of Cote-Saint-Luc and the Town of Mount Royal.