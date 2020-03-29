Côte-St-Luc COVID-19 testing clinic opens - a little too close for comfort for some residents

A new COVID-19 testing clinic is now open at the Cavendish Mall in Côte-St-Luc - a little too close for comfort for some nearby residents.

It's located in the parking lot and will be open everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The drive-thru service is by appointment only.

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal says to be eligible for testing, a person must have travelled during the last 14 days, come into contact with a person who travelled during the last 14 days, and who is sick or has symptoms such as fever, cough, or a sore throat. It adds that the criteria is subject to change.

The health services agency says if you respond to one of these criteria, call 1-877-644-4545. You have to complete an online questionnaire that will determine if you need to be tested or not.

The new centre can carry out up to 400 tests per day.

The outdoor clinic has some people living nearby a little worried.

The site is right behind David Derlachter's backyard. He told yourstory@cjad.com that it should have been set up on the other side of the mall where there are no homes.

"COVID-19 is a huge public concern but we don't feel it's safe," said Derlacheter.

Associate CEO of the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Francine Dupuis said people coming for testing don't get out of their cars and officials determined it was a proper site.

"Perhaps they should be good citizens and think it's not going to be forever," said Dupuis.

The Côte-St-Luc clinic joins others that have since opened recently, including one at the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre in Kahnawake that is also in service as of today, plus the downtown clinic at the Place des Festivals near Place des Arts that opened last week.