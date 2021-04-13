iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Cote-St-Luc police operation called off over false alarm

image.jpg

Montreal police said a major operation in Cote-St-Luc was based on a false alarm.

While police had initially said a negotiator and SWAT team would be dispatched to a home on Kildare due to a person possibly being armed and barricading themself in a home, they later said it was based off wrong information.

Initial police information stated a bailiff had been executing a warrant and a person inside the home told the bailiff he was armed. Police later clarified the bailiff believed he heard a gun being loaded behind a closed door.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that the house was empty. 

Several nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error