Cote-Vertu metro station to close long-term starting Saturday

The sixth busiest station in Montreal's metro system that around 30,000 people go through daily - Cote-Vertu - will be closed until August 22.

The STM (Societe de transport de Montreal) announced that it needs to close the Orange Line station to install a track switch ahead of the station.

The STM says the switch will increase train traffic by 25 per cent during peak periods.

Work, including track removal and excavation and switch installation, cannot be performed while the station is in operation, the STM says.

Crews must also install signalling equipment.

The STM said in a news release that the $492.3 million Cote-Vertu garage project started in 2017 and is 77 per cent complete.

The Quebec and Canada-funded project includes:

Building an underground garage for additional trains.

Construction of three above-ground buildings to operate the garage.

Exterior landscaping.

The garage is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022.

For information on detours including a special high-frequency shuttle bus linking Cote-Vertu and Du College stations (which are around 900 metres apart), visit the STM's website.